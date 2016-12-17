Becoming a fly fisherman. Mountain Princess

Mountain Princess
If I were to be a Princess
I would reign among the mountains.
Keep the jeweled tiara,
Weave a coronet of daisies.
Give me wading boots and sandals
Not soft slippers made of satin.
Let me climb among the boulders,
Dip my fly into the water,
Catch a nice fat trout for dinner.
Serenade me with loonsong.
If I were to be a Princess
I would live along the river;
Raise my eyes to Heaven,
Count a thousand stars.
Slide on snowy hills in winter,
Then curl up by the fire.
I need no Prince
Nor armored knight
But a kind, sturdy woodsman
If I were to be a Princess…
I am.